North Korea must return to ‘diplomatic path’: US envoy

SEOUL: North Korea must return to a "diplomatic path", the top US envoy for the country said on Monday, following Pyongyang’s blitz of missile launches and growing signs it is resuming nuclear testing.

North Korea has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests so far this year, the latest one over the weekend -- a short-range test that state media claimed would enhance the "efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes".

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrived in Seoul for a five-day visit on Monday and met his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk. After talks, the two envoys jointly condemned "recent escalatory actions" by Pyongyang, including what they said were "at least three" launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

"We agreed on the need for a strong response to the destabilising behaviour we have been from the DPRK," Kim told reporters, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name. "We also discussed how to respond to future DPRK actions, including a possible nuclear test," he added.

Kim reiterated that the United States has offered to meet Pyongyang "anywhere without any preconditions", saying that Washington has not "closed the door on diplomacy". "I once again call on Pyongyang to pursue a diplomatic path with us," Kim said. "I want to make clear that we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK." Pyongyang has so far rebuffed offers of talks, blaming Washington’s hostile policies.

Kim’s visit comes as Seoul and Washington kicked off a nine-day annual joint military drill. Such exercises have always infuriated Pyongyang, which calls them a rehearsal for war. The allies regularly stage military exercises, but they have been scaled back in recent years as outgoing President Moon Jae-in made efforts to facilitate nuclear talks with North Korea. "This training is a defensive command post training using computer simulation, and there is no real military manoeuvre training," Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday.