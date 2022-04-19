Badges pinned on promoted cops

LAHORE:A badge pinning ceremony was held at Central Police Office for the officers promoted to the ranks of SSP. IG Sardar Ali Khan and Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik pinned new rank badges to promoted officers. Among the promoted officers are Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, Atif Nazir, Muhammad Adil Memon, Akhtar Farooq and Faisal Shehzad. The IG congratulated all the officers on getting SSP rank promotion. Promoted officers thanked the IG and vowed to use all their capabilities to address the issues facing the citizens and provide them speedy justice. Speaking on the occasion, the IG said all officers should make community and modern policing their motto and use all available resources to control crime and provide services and justice to the citizens. He said departmental promotion and increase in rank actually increase responsibilities of police officers. We should perform the duties associated with the new post with more diligence, dedication and commitment, he said.

INJURED: A man shot at and injured his brother-in-law over a domestic issue in Baghbanpura. Accused Jamshaid was annoyed with his brother-in-law Saeed over a domestic issue. He on the day of the incident exchanged harsh words with him and later shot at him. He received a bullet injury and was moved to a nearby hospital. Police arrested the accused.

SI dies: A sub-inspector fell down and died after a lawyer allegedly pushed him at a gate of Lahore High Court here on Monday. The victim identified as SI Salman from Bado Malhi police station appeared before a court for a case. He faced a lawyer related to the case. The lawyer misbehaved with him and after a brief altercation allegedly thrashed him. He fell down and died. Acting CCPO Shahzada Sultan took notice of the incident and ordered SP Security to submit him a report. The CCPO said action will be taken after inquiry and post-mortem reports.

YATREES SECURITY: Police made strict security measures for Sikh Yatrees. Acting CCPO said Lahore police had deployed an SP, five DSPs, five SHOs, 18 supper-ordinates, 18 female police constables and over 250 officials for ensuring security for Sikh Yatrees and Gurdwaras. The entry and exit points of Gurdwara Marhi Ranjeet Singh is being manned by policemen. Devotees are allowed to enter the worship place after proper checking. A desk has been established to guide the Yatrees. Snippers have been deployed on nearby buildings and patrolling in the surrounding areas has been increased, the CCPO said and added that police were in contact with other departments concerned for better security arrangements.