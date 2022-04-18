Direct flights

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see...
Athens: A woman migrant has been found dead after shooting erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from...
Nicosia: Cyprus’s frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels...
Nefta, Tunisia: Najet unravels an old pair of jeans, raw material for a designer carpet: traditional, eco-friendly...
Beijing: China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just...
Madrid: Nearly three tonnes of cocaine hidden aboard a fishing boat have been seized off the coast of Spain’s Canary...
