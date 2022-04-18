This is a letter to the prime minister of Pakistan: Dear Mr Prime Minister, this is a case against a six-day workweek and extended bank timings in Pakistan. A six-day workweek and extended working hours during Ramazan are detrimental to optimum productivity. To move towards a six-day workweek is suicide in terms of productivity, employee motivation, mental health and voter-government relationship. A six-day workweek reduces the disposable income of bank staff. It also increases the country’s energy footprint and sends a poor message to the international community where environment-friendly policies are being advocated.
A six-day workweek will also have dire consequences on the ability of women to continue their jobs in banks. Sunday being a public holiday means that bankers have to take a day off to get housework or personal/medical work carried out. In a job which gives about 20-25 days of annual leaves, how is this going to work? I hope you will reconsider your decision. The salaried class has become a punching bag for every government with no signs of respite. At a time when the world is moving towards a shorter workweek, going in the opposite direction must be revisited. I hope this government will choose to support its people and not burden them.
Amna Burki
Lahore
