Traders greet Hamza Shehbaz on becoming CM

LAHORE:Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated Hamza Shehbaz for becoming Punjab Chief Minister.

In his congratulatory message, he said business community is proud that first time in history father and son have been democratically elected simultaneously as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of the largest province, which is a record in memory. He said earlier Nawaz Sharif was also elected thrice premier and chief Minister with his younger brother as Chief Minister as well which is another feather in the cap of Sharif family.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever-increasing trade deficit will be clipped to stabilise the crumbling national economy on sound footings. He said only way to address this core issue is to offer another excellent package of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and ease of doing friendly business is also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

Former senior vice-president Lahore Chamber Kashif Younis Meher extending greetings separately to Hamza Shehbaz hoped both father and son with varied rich diversified experience will contribute towards economic development and to do away with red tape and de-regulations besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

Shahid Nazir, Executive Committee member Lahore chamber, in his congratulatory message said all stakeholders must be taken into confidence to tailor viable result oriented prudent economic policies to accelerate the growth and speed up industrialisation across the country. He said soon well conceived balanced export dominant charter of economy will be presented to them which if implemented will usher an era of prosperity, progress and development besides improving socio economic condition of people.

11th old Ravian to become CM: It is indeed a moment of pride for Government College University (GCU) Lahore as an institution that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the 11th old Ravian to become Punjab Chief Minister.

According to a press release, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi said this while passing on good wishes to CM Hamza on his election.

The first chief minister of the province, Nawab Iftikhar Hussain Khan Mamdot, 1947-1949, was also an alumnus of Government College Lahore, while other eminent chief ministers Mian Mumtaz Daultana, Malik Feroze Khan Noon, Malik Khuda Bakhsh Bucha, Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Dost Muhammad Khosa, Najam Sethi, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Professor Hassan Askari Rizvi were also Old Ravians.

The VC said they had high hopes from the young chief minister for the much-needed reforms and development of the education sector in the province. He also said they were looking forward to hosting the new chief minister at his alma mater soon.

Prof Zaidi said, “Political affiliations do not matter for educational institutions like Government College University but it has always been a moment of great pride for us when our past students are appointed to prestigious positions in Pakistan and abroad.”

He said alumni achievements bring great laurels to their alma mater.