‘We can bring imperialist forces to their knees as a united nation’

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi has said that no power can defeat dignified nations. “We can bring imperialist forces to their knees if we become a united nation,” he said while addressing an Iftar hosted by the MWM Karachi Division at the Islamic Research Centre.

Allama Jafferi said that the Greater Israel plan of the US has failed. “Imperialistic powers have been defeated and embarrassed in Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.”

He said that Pakistan is the heart of Asia, so its prosperity is not acceptable to the US. “The so-called superpower had two prominent leaders of Pakistan — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto — assassinated.”

He also said that the US does not like Pakistani leaders who respond to it in a befitting manner. “Today every Pakistani is chanting the slogan ‘America Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Ghaddar Hai, Ghaddar Hai’, which is a clear narrative of 220 million Pakistanis that they hate the US,” he added.

“We will not allow anyone to interfere in our national, foreign and internal affairs. Although a puppet government has been formed in Pakistan, we will never accept US dictation or bondage in our country.”

Allama Jafferi said that the world’s powers are going through a phase of transition, pointing out that the US has become worthless internally.

He urged the Pakistani nation to say goodbye to the US forever. “It’s an important issue of the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. Therefore, all the government and ruling forces must come on one page for this issue, then we’ll be able to restore our dignified role among the world’s nations.”

He said that he had met with former prime minister Imran Khan and discussed various issues regarding the Shia community, such as a uniformed curriculum, terrorism and missing persons with severe reaction. But he also assured the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that the MWM as well as the Shia community would never accept any allegedly imported government in Pakistan.