Pakistan slams Israeli attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli forces' aggression at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that is an egregious violation of human rights laws durin g the holy month of Ramazan.

On Friday, the Israeli riot police stormed into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and left 152 Palestinians injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence by Israeli forces in various parts of occupied Palestine.

“This highly condemnable assault on worshippers, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, is an egregious violation of all humanitarian norms and human rights laws,” read a statement. .

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine's cause, the spokesperson urged for a two-state solution in the light of the United Nations and OIC resolutions. “Pakistan reaffirms its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause.

We support the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-State solution, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” read the statement.