KP governor’s resignation accepted

PESHAWAR: The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman was accepted, a spokesman of the Governor’s House confirmed here on Saturday.
The spokesman said: “Yes, Governor Shah Farman’s resignation has been accepted.”
He said that President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of the governor.
Shah Farman left Governor’s House after his resignation was accepted, the spokesman confirmed.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani would be acting governor Khyber Pakht-unkhwa, the spokesman added.
