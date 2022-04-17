Open on Saturday

In Islamabad, public schools used to follow a two-day weekend. It meant that these schools had a five-day work week. This was good for children, parents and teachers as two off-days allowed them to relax. It also had other benefits such as fuel and electricity savings. The country is already dealing with an energy crisis. Also, fuel prices are increasing rapidly. A five-day work week translates into eight holidays in a month. This will be helpful in reducing electricity and fuel consumption. The government should reconsider its decision of working Saturdays.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi