No COVID-19 case from ICT

Islamabad : It happened for the first time in the history of COVID-19 outbreak in the country that not a single case of coronavirus illness was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in a day.

It is a good omen that the population in the federal capital witnessed a day without reporting of any COVID-19 case in the last two years, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday. He added that as many as 703 individuals belonging to ICT were tested for COVID-19 on Friday of which no one turned out to be positive.

It is worth mentioning here that all the five waves of COVID-19 outbreak reported in the country in the last two years hit population in ICT and Rawalpindi district much harder as compared to other districts of the country. To date, as many as 178,174 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2,356 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that COVID-19 has claimed no life from the region in the last two-and-a-half weeks from ICT and Rawalpindi district while both the number of patients being tested positive for the infection and the number of active cases are continuously showing a depression.

The number of active cases from the twin cities has reduced to 95 on Saturday that was recorded well over 18000 in the beginning of February this year.

To date, a total of 135,148 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 134,054 patients have recovered while 1023 patients have died of the illness. On Saturday, there were 71 active cases of the disease from the federal capital.

On the other hand, confirmation of another two patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 43,026 of which 41,669 have recovered while 1,333 have lost their lives.