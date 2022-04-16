Moonis, Cheema discuss Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

The current political situation and election of Punjab chief minister were discussed in the meeting. Cheema said the PTI would support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election. He said people are with Imran Khan and the PTI will emerge as an invincible force once again under his leadership. He said the historical facts of attacking the institutions by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party cannot be forgotten. The PTI has always respected the institutions and fought for their independence, sovereignty and stability.

Moonis Elahi said Pervaiz Elahi rendered exemplary services for the welfare of people during his tenure as chief minister, adding that he is hopeful of his election as chief minister. He said the strategy “is ready and will prove our majority in the House tomorrow”.