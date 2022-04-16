Mother of orphans, unwanted children, Bilquis Edhi dies

Abdul Sattar Edhi pictured along with his wife Bilquis Edhi. Photo: Twitter/FaisalJavedKhan

KARACHI: Bilquis Bano Edhi, who was known as the mother of thousands of orphans and unwanted children, passed away on Friday. She was 74.

Edhi Foundation spokesperson Muhammad Bilal said she had been suffering from heart and lung issues. She had been admitted to a private hospital a few days ago, where she died of congestive heart failure.

Bilquis was the wife of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. They got married in April 1966. After her husband’s death in 2016, she co-chaired the Edhi Foundation with her son Faisal. Born in Karachi in 1947, she was a nurse by profession. She was awarded the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for her outstanding services for the well-being of unwanted children. She was also a recipient of the Lenin Peace Prize.

Her profile on the Edhi Foundation website reads; “Abdul Sattar Edhi’s possessions at the time of his marriage were a broken old car and a small dispensary. There was a maternity home on first floor with 6 to 7 beds on ground floor which served as an office and a similar room on first floor. There wasn’t much else but even in those days when the newlywed couple had very limited resources, people used to leave their kids with them and Bilquis Edhi used to look after them".



At the foundation along with other responsibilities, she tirelessly worked for the well-being of unwanted children, the children adoption department of the Edhi Foundation and women-specific issues throughout Pakistan. “Bilquis Edhi was honored to be the life-partner of a person whose love for humanity is larger than life." Bilquis Edhi used to shuffle between her house and the Edhi Centre. She had four children: Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat, and Almas.

Social media was flooded with condolences. The newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted; “The passing away of Bilquis Edhi is a huge loss for the nation. An incredible woman in her own right, she stood by Edhi sb like a rock and together they set up an example of human compassion and ran one of the largest philanthropic organizations of the world. May her soul rest in peace.”

“Sad to learn about the passing away of Bilquis Edhi Sahiba. She had always been shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts and continued his work even after his death. May Allah bless the departed soul,” said President Arif Alvi.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran said; “Deeply saddened on hearing of the passing away of Mohtarma Bilquis Edhi. Her quiet, selfless work for the poor, the homeless, especially the orphans and abandoned children, made her a role model and a symbol of hope. My prayers and condolences go to her family”.

Former President of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed deep sorrow over her demise.