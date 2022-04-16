Fighting Covid-19

 
Saturday April 16, 2022
April 16, 2022

Even though it is good news that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has fully vaccinated a large number of Pakistan against the coronavirus, it is important to realize that the pandemic hasn’t ended yet. New Covid-19 cases are being reported in China and the US.

This means that we should not become too relaxed and must keep following Covid-19 SOPs.

Alia Asad Ullah

Turbat

