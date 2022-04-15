Blame game

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan believes that a US-orchestrated foreign conspiracy is the reason for his ouster. After losing the support of his allies in parliament, the PTI leader decided to resign from the National Assembly and take to the streets to demand fresh elections. On the other hand, the new coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif plans to introduce electoral reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country. The PTI should have retained its representation in the NA and played an effective role as opposition to counter and criticize the new government for its possible wrongdoings. What the PTI is doing is no service to democracy.

PTI leaders need to show political maturity and play their most-effective role in parliament for the welfare of the people and the stability of the democratic system. They should refrain from aggressive politics.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat