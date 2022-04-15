Algeria newspaper Liberte closes after 30 years

ALGIERS: Prominent Algerian newspaper Liberte printed its last issue on Thursday, three decades after it was established and a week after its owner, the country’s richest man, decided to liquidate it.
The French-language daily newspaper’s front page resembled an obituary, with a black band at the top and the title in red: "Thank you and goodbye." "After 30 years of intellectual adventure, Liberte is finished," the first page read.
MIAMI: Florida on Thursday signed into law a 15-week abortion ban, becoming the latest US state to further restrict...
THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced an elderly Afghan man to 12 years in prison for war crimes committed...
GENEVA: Covid-19 is far from becoming an endemic disease and could still trigger large epidemics around the globe, the...
LONDON: Britain will send migrants and asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a...
LOS ANGELES: A wildfire tearing through the US state of New Mexico has killed two people and damaged more than 200...
LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party faces a tough by-election test after former MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit...
Comments