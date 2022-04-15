Algeria newspaper Liberte closes after 30 years

ALGIERS: Prominent Algerian newspaper Liberte printed its last issue on Thursday, three decades after it was established and a week after its owner, the country’s richest man, decided to liquidate it.

The French-language daily newspaper’s front page resembled an obituary, with a black band at the top and the title in red: "Thank you and goodbye." "After 30 years of intellectual adventure, Liberte is finished," the first page read.