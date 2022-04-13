People enjoying MCI festival

Islamabad : The residents of the twin cities are enjoying the various healthy activities and competitions for the last four days at a special festival, which started on April 7, organised in Ramazan here.

The month-long gala has been arranged by the Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority.

Three events of this month-long celebrations will be conducted this week, with the first being a two-day Kabaddi Tournament, which will be held today at Rose and Jasmine Garden from 9:00 p.m.to 2:00 a.m.

MCI Focal person Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum told this agency that 18 events will be conducted during the Ramazan Sports festival to encourage healthy activities and quality time with family in the blessed month.

Most of the events will take place after the Taraweeh prayers,” he added further.

Moreover, the kabaddi match would be followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran’s contest, on April 15 at Arts and Crafts Village for learners belonging to the local academic institutions.

Whereas, on April 16th, a cycling race covering 10 KMs would take place at the D Chowk at 9:00 p.m.

The organisers would award position holders with cash prizes, medals, trophies, and other prizes at the conclusion of each function.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed; Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat are expected to attend these tournaments as special guests.

The hosts kicked off the special fete on April 7, with the contest of Naat [Reciting in praise for Holy Prophet PBUH], boxing and martial arts competitions, which were closed recently and saw the participation of students, sports enthusiasts and athletes.