Blast damages rail track in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: A low-intensity blast damaged the railway track near Kotri Railway Station in district Jamshoro on Sunday night, disrupting the railway traffic for a couple of hours.

The Railway Police said the blast was carried out by unknown miscreants that ripped off around one foot of the railway track, but fortunately no accident occurred. The incident suspended the inland rail traffic.

The contingents of police and Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the area, while a team of the bomb disposal squad (BDS) collected evidence from the site. The Kotri Police said the investigation was underway to apprehend the perpetrators.