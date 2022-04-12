Blast damages rail track in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: A low-intensity blast damaged the railway track near Kotri Railway Station in district Jamshoro on Sunday night, disrupting the railway traffic for a couple of hours.
The Railway Police said the blast was carried out by unknown miscreants that ripped off around one foot of the railway track, but fortunately no accident occurred. The incident suspended the inland rail traffic.
The contingents of police and Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the area, while a team of the bomb disposal squad (BDS) collected evidence from the site. The Kotri Police said the investigation was underway to apprehend the perpetrators.
Rawalpindi: The residents of Gulistan Colony, Lane No. 3 are facing acute water shortage for many years. Masses are...
Islamabad: Lohi Bhair police have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused for killing a husband his wife...
Rawalpindi: Untidy slums next to high-rise commercial buildings in the Rawalpindi city show mostly migrant labourers...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission on Monday approved a hefty grant of Rs63.2 million for the research...
Rawalpindi : The Frontier Works Organisation on Monday started the construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road...
TAKHTBHAI: A man allegedly shot dead his son over disobedience in Pirano Killay in Sehr-e-Behlol area in Takhtbhai on...
Comments