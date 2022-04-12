‘China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan’

BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Monday said China would firmly adhere to its friendly policy towards Pakistan and the all-weather ironclad friendship would not be affected by the leadership change in the country.
“No matter how the political affairs in Pakistan may change, China will firmly adhere to its friendly policy towards Pakistan and we don’t believe the political change will affect the bilateral ties whatsoever,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.
The spokesperson said China wished all parties in Pakistan to remain united and maintain the stability and development of the country together. As a close neighbour and ironclad friend, we sincerely hope all parties in Pakistan will maintain solidarity and jointly uphold stability and development in their country,” he added.
