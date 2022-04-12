Siraj demands high-level probe into letter-gate

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded independent high-level investigation into letter-gate by the judicial commission.

In a statement from Mansoora on Monday, he demanded the Supreme Court to form a commission to probe the “American letter” which badly divided the nation. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the US conspired to remove the government and made a threat through a letter. Thus, he said, judiciary was the only hope for the nation to clarify the matter.

He said JI always condemned and criticised the US interference into Pakistan’s internal affairs and lamented that Washington meddling in countries internal affairs was an open secret. He said the former PTI government failed to bring any change and now the responsibility lied on the shoulder of new PMLN-led ruling alliance to bring the country out of crises.

He said though the incumbent alliance had ruled over country in past but let see what they deliver this time. He said he still believed only Islamic system was the way forward to put the country on track.

He said people of Pakistan witnessed the wrestling of political parties for power for entire month. He said the ruling elite only wanted to protect their interests and they hardly care for common person’s problems. He said the masses were badly hit by inflation in the holy month and unemployment, corruption and bad-governance badly damaged the country. He said the rulers failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Siraj said the apex court played a key role to end the political and institutional crises of the country. “The democratic forces should join hands to unite the nation, which was badly divided”.