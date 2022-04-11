‘New govt must focus on common man’s problems’

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the latest developments in the country, the Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Sunday said that the new government will be faced with multiple challenges their focus must be on resolving problems of the common man.

“Opposition must be taken along and all projects of national development including CPEC must be completed with timelines,” Moosavi said and added that it would have been much better if Imran Khan’s government was allowed to complete its five-hears tenure to promote the principles of democracy and tolerance.

Moosavi said that politicians must learn lessons from the elimination of PTI’s government and pointed out that a strong evidence of foreign conspiracy could not be presented; however, internal and external conspiracies have been taking place in Pakistan since its inception and can only be confronted if all forces demonstrate wisdom and coherence.

Moosavi said that the policy of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya revolves around implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit, as the betterment of country and nation lies in the same.