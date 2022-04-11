Washington: The World Bank issued dire forecasts for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion impacts both the country and its neighbors, warning in a report released on Sunday of an even bleaker economic outlook if the conflict drags on.
Ukraine’s economy will collapse by 45.1 percent this year, the bank predicted, far worse than the 10 percent to 35 percent downturn the IMF projected last month. Russia will see an 11.2 percent decline in GDP, and the World Bank said the entire region is suffering economic consequences from the war.
Brussels: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearly resolved after...
Mexico City: Mexicans will vote on Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel...
Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a...
Reykjavik: Long considered the "most peaceful country in the world", Iceland’s tranquillity has been shattered by a...
Baghdad: Garbage clogs the banks of Iraq’s Tigris River in Baghdad but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a...
Seoul: North Korea has described Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colourful personal...
Comments