Never forget

The Nazim Jokhio case is a test case for the PPP. The crime of the young man was that he exposed how powerful people were allowed to flout the law. He made a video of some influential people hunting the Houbara bustard – a near-extinct species that is banned from hunting. After the video was released, Jokhio was brutally beaten to death at an MPA’s farmhouse. After the reports of his murder surfaced, the said MPA and his brother, who is an MNA, flew out of the country.

A few days ago, right before the arrival of the MNA in the country, a video began circulating on social media. Jokhio’s widow explicitly said in the video that she had forgiven the culprits. This is not right. Our lawmakers need to ensure that no one gets away with murder. Those who were involved in this crime should be punished. This incident happened in Sindh, so it is on the PPP to ensure that justice is served.

Moosa Panhwar

Sukkur