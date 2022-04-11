 
Monday April 11, 2022
Newspost

April 11, 2022

Unemployment is a major issue of Pakistan. It is unfortunate to see that many educated people are jobless. It is the government’s job to create job opportunities for the people, but it seems that our leaders are busy in some other matters. Not everyone can do freelance work. The government must pay attention to this issue.

Jamil Baloch

Turbat

