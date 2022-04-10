Democratic norms

It is strange to see that certain people continue to promote the idea that the people of Pakistan are incapable of choosing their leaders. For most of our history, dictators have governed without any restrictions, and the results have been disastrous. Democracy is messy and inefficient, but if institutions are allowed to develop in a professional manner, the results will be far better. There are many qualified, competent and honest people in Pakistan, who can improve governance in the country. Thinking that a dictatorship will change anything except for the pursuit and misuse of absolute power is a delusion that should be put to rest.
Asif Ayub
Virginia, USA
Comments