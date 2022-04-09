CM wants Swat vet varsity’s groundbreaking

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the officials to complete all the prerequisites for groundbreaking of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat.

He issued the directive while chairing a meeting on the establishment of the varsity in Swat here, said an official handout. Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Israr Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants about various aspects of the project, it was told that the university would be established in Chota Kalam.

It would span over 263 kanals of land with an estimated cost of Rs8 billion.

The university will provide education and research facilities to students in 20 different departments of three faculties.

About the proposed departments in the university, it was informed that Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Fisheries, Wildlife, Biochemistry and Biotechnology departments would be established under the Biosciences Faculty.

Nine different departments, including Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine, Surgery and Pet Sciences would be established Under the Faculty of Veterinary Science.

Under the Faculty of Animal Production and Technology, five departments including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Poultry Sciences, Breeding and Genetics and the Department of Meat and Dairy Technology would be established.

It was added that the relevant institutions of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department would be linked to the proposed university as outreach centres.

Touching upon the proposed building for the university, it was informed that the building would include administration and academic blocks, an education centre, four boys hostels, one girls hostel, accommodation for faculty and staff, teaching and research centres and other allied facilities.

The chief minister termed the establishment of the proposed university a need of the region as he felt that existing universities offered limited programmes in veterinary education while the demand was much higher.

He hoped the establishment of the proposed university would not only provide quality education and research facilities to the students interested in this field but also would prove to be a milestone for the development of livestock and other related fields.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to determine the priorities in the construction of the proposed university and formulate various packages for the purpose.