Shanghai widens Covid-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

SHANGHAI: Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of Covid-19 testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and Chinese cities tightened curbs - even in places with no recent infections.

Beijing intervened in Shanghai after the failure of its slice-and-grid approach and insists that the country sticks to its elimination approach to Covid-19, which it says is essential to keeping death rates low and preventing its medical system from breaking down.

Local authorities across China, which mostly managed to keep Covid-19 at bay for the last two years, are stepping up coronavirus control measures, including movement restrictions, mass testing and new quarantine centres.

Cities that jumped into action this week included Zhengzhou, in central Henan province, which on Thursday said it would test all 12.6 million residents after finding a few asymptomatic cases in recent days.

Beijing has strengthened regular screening for employees in the city's key sectors, requiring all staff at elderly care agencies, schools and institutions handling imported goods to take tests at least once a week.

In Shizong county in southwest China's Yunnan province, shops were shut, transport suspended and residents barred from leaving their towns or villages after an asymptomatic person returned home from Shanghai and infected a household member.

Nomura this week estimated that 23 Chinese cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns. The cities collectively are home to an estimated 193 million people and contribute 22 per cent of China's GDP. These include Changchun, a major manufacturing hub that has been locked down for 28 days.

Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics who studies Covid-19 policies announced by China's 100 largest cities, said most were choosing to keep restrictions in place even after case numbers returned to zero.