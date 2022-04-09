Denmark to set up ‘Ukrainian villages’ for refugees

COPENHAGEN: Denmark plans to house Ukrainian refugees in temporary "Ukrainian villages" set up in former schools and hospitals, a cabinet minister said on Friday as the country prepares to receive up to 100,000 people fleeing the war.
The approach breaks with normal practice in the Scandinavian kingdom, which has for decades followed very restrictive migration policies, and where asylum seekers and refugees are placed among the country’s population of 5.8 million.
"We started with the normal integration policy, but with the estimates that are in front of me, if we just continue, we won’t recognise our welfare society," Migration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said in an interview with daily Berlingske. According to the minister, the number of Ukrainians arriving in Denmark could exceed 40,000 by April 17, double the number of Syrians who fled the war in that country in all of 2015.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who has been suffering from mobility problems, will not attend next week’s Maundy...
DUBAI: The United Nations on Friday urged Yemen’s warring parties to exercise "restraint" after they traded...
SYDNEY: Australia is expected to trigger a national election in the coming days, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
TEL AVIV: Israeli police said on Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who killed two Israeli men and wounded...
NEW DELHI: India will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all adults for a fee from Sunday, officials said, as...
WASHINGTON: The first fully private mission to the International Space Station blasted off from Florida on Friday with...
Comments