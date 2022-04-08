Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims issued visas for Baisakhi festival

NEW DELHI: Prior to ‘Baisakhi’ celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims of India to attend the annual festival scheduled from 12-21 April, 2022. The celebrations will be held in Pakistan.
The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/ celebrations, says a press release by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday.
The visas are granted to Sikh pilgrims attending in these events from other countries. The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Sikh Yatrees is in line with the Pakistan’s commitment to implement the bilateral protocols on visits to religious shrines pact between the two countries.
ISLAMABAD: Offering an olive branch to the ruling PTI, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to launch the Food Card Programme in the upcoming budget and...
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF PAKISTANPRESENT:Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, CJMr. Justice Ijaz ul AhsanMr. Justice Mazhar...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao on Thursday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court...
WASHINGTON: US congresswoman Ilhan Omar pressed one of President Joe Biden's most senior diplomats on Wednesday on US...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday presented his submissions in the...
Comments