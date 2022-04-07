Seven suspects held with three tonnes of hashish in sea raid

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Pakistan Customs have claimed foiling an attempt to smuggle a huge cache of narcotics during a joint intelligence-based operation.
Pakistan Customs spokesperson Irfan Ali said on Wednesday that during the operation, seven smugglers were apprehended in the north Arabian Sea and 3,000 kilogrammes of hashish was seized from a stateless boat.
The value of the narcotics in the international market is estimated to be Rs300 million. The spokesperson said the Pakistan Customs was investigating to unearth the group involved in drug smuggling and to ascertain if the proceeds of the narcotics were to be used in other criminal or anti-state activities.
The spokesperson said the successful operation by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Pakistan Customs, resulting in the seizure of narcotics was a testament to the fact that they were vigilant and committed to preventing the use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act or purposes.
The PMSA and the customs would continue to shoulder their national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea, the spokesperson added.
KARACHI: Digitz, Pakistan‘s leading digital agency, is proud to announce its partnership with Connected Marketing...
Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa said on Wednesday that a survey was being...
Sindh Chief Secretary Baqaullah Unnar on Wednesday planted neem and date palm trees’ saplings at the Sindh...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced he will continue as administrator of the...
Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned excessive loadshedding of gas being faced by...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the initiation of an inquiry against former managing...
Comments