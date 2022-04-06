Drug smuggling bid foiled, one held

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested a member of the interprovincial drug smugglers racket and seized 3.350 kilogram heroin from his possession in the jurisdiction of Jarma Police Station on Tuesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police party headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usama Amin Cheema and Jarma Station House Officer Qabil Khan barricaded the road and started checking vehicles at Muslimabad police checkpost.

A coach heading towards Bannu from Peshawar was signalled and upon thorough checking, the police recovered 3.330 kilogram heroin from drug smuggler Munawar Khan, a resident of Muzaffargarh, Punjab. The alleged smuggler was stated to be a member of the interprovincial drug smugglers racket. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.