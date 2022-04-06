PM holds consultations with foreign secretary on ‘threat letter’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Bani Gala and held consultation on the alleged “threat letter”. The sources said Azam Khan, Secretary of the Prime Minister, and Shoaib Sarwar, Joint Secretary of the Foreign Service Academy, were also part of the meeting.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office has also issued a statement about the meeting between the foreign secretary and the prime minister. The prime minister and the foreign secretary did not deliberate on the diplomatic cable. The foreign secretary had gone to see the PM for some other purpose, stated the Foreign Office spokesman.