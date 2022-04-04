Nation to decide country’s fate in next polls: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the nation would decide the country’s fate in the next elections. The horse-traders and those involved in selling their loyalties would no more be able take a decision about Pakistan’s future, he said while talking to a private television channel. The minister said the National Assembly deputy speaker had rejected the opposition's no-confidence motion in accordance with the Constitution and law.
