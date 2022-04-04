Imran surpassed military dictators to wrap up democracy, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Imran Khan had surpassed the military dictators to wrap up the democratic system in the country.

Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, he said that the self-fabricated letter with claims of being despatched by a foreign country containing threats was an attempt to flee from accountability.

Fazlur Rehman said the Balochistan Assembly was dissolved in 1988 and they moved the High Court the very next day after which the court restored the assembly. He termed the National Assembly scenario unconstitutional, saying that the deputy speaker was not authorised to give the said ruling. “Was it the change Imran Khan telling the nation about?” he questioned.

The PDM chief declared rejection of the no-trust motion as unconstitutional. “They came into power via unconstitutional means and are now using unconstitutional tactics instead of facing defeat,” he added.

Fazlur Rehman said that after the PTI’s defeat during the first step of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the government utilised all public resources. “Free and fair election was our demand and goal from day first and democracy can’t be run by creating a crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and ex-minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan is a democratic country and PPP was the guardian of its democracy. “We will not let anyone exploit it. It has become evident that PTI leadership is fascist and anarchist and is not democrat,” he stated this while talking to the media.

Kaira said that the PTI came into power through elections but they had nothing to do with the democratic process. “When the prime minister of a country says that he will not relinquish power, he is basically expressing his fascist tendency,” he said.“What kind of ‘system of anarchy’ Imran Khan wants to bring to Pakistan,” Kaira questioned.

When Imran Khan was going to face defeat, he rushed away while taking the stumps from the playground. Kaira said that sadly, the NA Speaker was playing with the Constitution, the PM was not abiding by the Constitution and now the president had also played his part in it.

“It’s very unfortunate and we condemn it. We believe that now is the time for Parliament to take notice and for the Supreme Court to take notice and save the Constitution of Pakistan and its entire democratic structure. Rulers have tried to damage the whole structure of Pakistan. Imran Khan is like a spoiled child who, if not grasped by the ear and scolded, will damage the system,” he said.

Kaira said that today rulers had gone to extremes. He also mentioned the behavior of the deputy speaker. “Now history would decide who the real traitor of the Constitution was.”Meanwhile, PMLN leader Khwaja Asif said, “Seeing his government finishing, the man was obsessed to violate the Constitution.”

In a statement on his twitter handle on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan was obsessed with destroying the Constitution, rule of law and Parliament in reaction to end of his government.Khawaja Asif said that it seemed that Article 6 of the Constitution was constituted to tackle people like Imran Khan and the day like today.

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Musadik Malik said that Imran Khan was following in the footsteps of military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.In a statement issued on Sunday he said that both Imran Khan and Pervez Musharraf had violated the Constitution of the country.

Musadik Malik said that Punjab governor was asked to dissolve assemblies and was removed over his refusal. The PML-N leader further stated that Imran Khan was trying to create a constitutional crisis in the country.