PPP leader asks Imran to step down

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Abid Ali Shah Advocate on Saturday said the opposition had a majority in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters here, he said Imran Khan should resign as he had lost majority in the National Assembly. He said the prime minister wanted to mar the proceedings of the no-confidence motion by trampling democratic norms.

The PPP leader said there was no logic behind Imran Khan’s call to his supporters to converge on the federal capital on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion. He argued that Imran Khan should ensure the presence of 172 lawmakers in the House instead of asking his party workers to assemble outside the Parliament.

He said it was the responsibility of the state to protect the constitution and take action against all those taking law into their hands.

The PPP leader observed that Imran Khan had lost the majority but he was still clinging to power.

By taking illegal and unconstitutional steps, Imran Khan and his workers wanted to strangle democracy. By taking out protest demonstrations against the US for its alleged support behind opposition’s vote of no-confidence against the prime minister, Abid Ali Shah said that Imran Khan had ignored the fact that majority of his party MNAs had deserted him and they were openly supporting opposition against him.

Instead of creating problems for the country nation, Imran Khan should follow democratic norms and resign from his office, he added.