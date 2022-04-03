‘Marketing and advertising fraternity can help change mindsets and break stereotypes’

Organised by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), the fourth Effie Awards Pakistan was held in Karachi on Friday after two years of doing the show virtually.

The show was a resounding success and an opportunity for all the attendees to meet their peers and applaud their work. The show was presented by Shan Foods and Unilever Pakistan.

With more than 600 people attending the awards, the night brought together the entire marketing, advertising and media fraternity to a night where the most effective marketing campaigns were rewarded.

Industry stalwarts like Dr Zeelaf Munir, Chairwoman, PAS and Managing Director & CEO, EBM; Khalid Farid, CEO, Gillette and Chief Commercial Procter and Gamble; Amir Paracha, Chairman, Unilever Pakistan; Tariq Ikram, Founding Chairman PAS and Former Minister of State; Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman, PEMRA; Sikander Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer, Shan Foods; Sarmad Ali, Group Managing Director, Jang Media Group; Sami Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan; Fariyha Subhani, Chief Executive Officer, Upfield Pakistan; and Asif Aziz, Chief Operating Officer, PMCL Jazz; were some of the presenters that handed the trophies to the lucky winners.

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of PAS and MD and CEO, EBM, commenced the ceremony by addressing the attendees where she emphasized the need for the industry to come onto a single platform and look beyond their business interests and work towards greater goals, which would also fuel their internal growth -- one which was more long-term and sustainable. She also emphasized the role that marketing and advertising fraternity can play in changing mindsets and breaking stereotypes and pledges that companies can take in creating a more sustainable environment.

In the end, she said, that “it is our responsibility to take on these challenges head-on and shape the society for the generations to come”.

This year, the Effie’s featured 30 regular categories, 19 specialty categories, and four special awards.

From these categories, a total of 21 Bronze winners, 25 Silver, and 19 Gold were awarded from among over 300 entries to clients and agencies across various categories. The Grand Effie was awarded to Generation and Greenstar ‘The Veil of Care” developed by BBDO Pakistan, making them the only agency to win the Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year.

Once again, “Ogilvy Pakistan” was awarded the “Effie Pakistan 2022 Agency Network of the Year”, maintaining their winning streak for the fourth consecutive year, and the coveted title of “Marketer of the Year” was awarded to “P&G Pakistan”.

Mr. Qamar Abbas, Executive Director, PAS said: “It makes us proud to institute an award programme, the only platform in Pakistan that celebrates and acknowledges the hard work of our professionals in the spirit of encouraging effective marketing and their practitioners and also gives an opportunity to make oneself visible internationally.”

The PAS Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Mujahid Hamid, whose career has stretched over three decades with Unilever in Pakistan, Australia, Indonesia and as Chairman and CEO of Unilever HPC, China. He is a shining star of marketing fraternity who has built some of the most recognizable brands in personal care, including Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf and Ponds.

The red carpet was hosted by Mr. Yawar Iqbal, Executive Creative Director, JWT Grey. The show featured a mesmerizing rendition of instrumental music by Lenny Massey and the band followed by a soulful performance by Bilal Maqsood.

Afsheen Rizavi, project head Effie Pakistan, who is also the General Manager of PAS, said: “Virtual awards were good. We experimented and were super successful, but having everyone in-person and celebrating together the great work that our peers, colleagues and friends have produced is priceless.”

This year, Shan Foods, Hellman’s and EBM hosted the hors d’oeuvres and enthralled the guest with their mouthwatering delights. English Biscuit Manufacturers, our official bakers, set up an EBM Bakery.

Our beverage partner, Coca-Cola Pakistan, kept all the attendees cool and in good spirits by setting up their mocktail bar, and Lipton, our official Tea Partner, served their tea. Walee Technologies was our category sponsor, Jubilee Life Insurance was our Insurance Partner, and Mondelez was the gift bag sponsor. Jafferjees had also earlier sponsored the Effie Pakistan jury sessions.

The event was managed by Active Media. Jang Media Group was the Print Media Partner, Symmetry Group was the Digital/Creative Partner, Media Idee was Digital Activation Partner, Bogo, Gul Khan Truck Art, Convex Interactive and Al-Karam Studio were generous gift partners. Brandsynario was the online publication partner.