German reserve officer charged with spying for Russia

Frankfurt: An officer in the German army reserve has been charged with spying for allegedly passing information to Russian intelligence services between 2014 and 2020, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The officer, referred to as Ralph G., is suspected of supplying information on the German military’s reserves, "civil defence", the impact of sanctions levelled against Moscow in 2014, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.