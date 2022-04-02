Selective success

While the opposition parties were trying to take charge of the country by presenting the no-trust motion against the prime minister, the government managed to successfully conduct the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. In the session, the attendants spoke in favour of Kashmir. Just the week before that, they managed to raise the issue of rising Islamophobia in the UN. Their hard work paid off as the UN adopted the resolution against Islamophobia introduced by Pakistan on the behalf of the OIC, and March 15 was declared the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
No statement of appreciation was made by the JUI-F leadership regarding this success despite the fact that the party is a religious one.
M Hussain Mastoi
Dadu
