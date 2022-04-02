PBC sounds alarm over political situation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday said that the current political dilemma and ongoing rift between the members of treasury and opposition benches over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan can pave the way for the non-political forces.

PBC Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry said in a press release that the democratic irritants can take advantage of the fragile political situation and derail the prevailing democratic setup.

Expressing apprehension, he said that the novice members of treasury benches are trying to delay the constitutional process over the no-confidence motion on flimsy pretexts, most likely on the behest of democratic irritants, which could put the country in irrecoverable situation.



He also called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice so as to ensure that the democratic process of no-confidence motion, irrespective of its result, be completed in true spirit as provided in the Constitution to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and in the best interests of democracy and country.