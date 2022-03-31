No-confidence motion: Opposition will fail to complete required numbers, say ministers

ISLAMABAD: Spokesmen of the government including ministers said Wednesday that opposition would not be able to complete required numbers during no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan would not tender resignation rather fight till the last ball.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that the entire nation firmly stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to media persons, he said that the threat letter was an attack on independent foreign policy as some sections would not like an independent foreign policy of the country, adding that the external conspiracy had failed.

Replying a question regarding no-confidence motion, he said that yet voting did not take place, adding that voting day was very important. He said that opposition would not be able to complete required numbers during no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a player who would fight till the last ball. In a tweet, he said there was no question of resignation by the prime minister and friends and foes would eventually witness the fight.

Fawad Hussain compared the role of political dwarfs of the opposition in the current political situation with English writer Jonathan Swift's book ‘Gulliver's Travels". In a tweet, sharing the title page of the book, he said that the political dwarves were trying to topple a giant (Imran Khan) like the Lilliputians of Gulliver's Travels. Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not tender resignation and would play till last ball.

Talking to media person here, he said the cabinet reposed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan. The prime minister placed the content of letter before the cabinet and detailed deliberation was carried out on it, he added. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the entire members of federal cabinet, reposing confidence into the prime minister, had vowed to foil the regime change plot designed by the stooges of external powers.

Talking to media persons after the federal cabinet meeting, he said the forum appreciated the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to stand by him through thick and thin.

Farrukh Habib said that in the threatening letter, multiple times the word of no-confidence had been mentioned, and the success of no-trust motion against the prime minister had been linked with cordial ties. He said a ‘threatening letter’ was received just a day before the submission of the no-trust motion in the National Assembly by the opposition parties. Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said whether the Prime Minister Imran Khan wins or lose, he would fight till the last ball.

Gill in a tweet said, "For the first time the whole Pakistani nation will see how an honest leader fights. Whether he wins or loses, Khan will fight till the last ball. Khan will neither do horse trading nor will he be discouraged. He won't break any promises he made to you (nation). Captain will stand firm and strong in fighting this battle too," he said.