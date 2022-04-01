Pakistan Cup final today: KP one step away sweeping season

LAHORE: All eyes will be on defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they take on Balochistan in the final of the Pakistan Cup on Friday (today) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The 50-over tournament will be the last tournament of the 2021-22 domestic cricket season. In this season the Pakistan Cricket Board delivered 11 tournaments (280 matches).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already annexed the U13, U16, U19, National T20 Cup and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy titles and if they succeed in winning on Friday, this will be their sixth title of the 2021-22 season and seventh in succession.

KP qualified for the final after defeating Central Punjab by six wickets in the first semi-final, while Yasir Shah-led Balochistan progressed to the title match after overpowering Sindh by 13 runs in the second semi-final.

On the eve of the final, both the captains spoke .

KP captain Khalid Usman, while speaking with PCB Digital said, “The players have responded well in different conditions and different formats, and I hope they will do well in the final. Balochistan is a good side and they have performed well in crunch situations and so, we are hoping that fans are up for a good contest tomorrow.”

While Balochistan captain Yasir Shah said: “Our combination is really good and I am hopeful of lifting the title. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a great side, but we have the resources to beat them in all departments of the game.” Both sides have met twice in the tournament before going into Friday’s final.