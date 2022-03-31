Call to improve girls lives thru education, enterprise

LAHORE:Speakers at an advocacy consultation on gender equality and inclusion on Wednesday pledged to help improve the lives of girls and women through education and enterprise.

The advocacy consultation on gender equality and inclusion was held by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) at National College of Arts (NCA) here on Wednesday. The consultation was aimed at bringing together parliamentarians, government, development partners, industry, education experts and civil society advocates on one platform to officially conclude the girls’ education programmes being implemented by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA). Ghulam Farid, Secretary School Education Department, Punjab was the chief guest. Lessons learnt from the girls’ education initiatives, new ideas, experiences and expertise were shared at the event titled “Scaling Up for Gender Equality & Inclusion through Learning, Life Skills, and Livelihoods”. ITA is implementing several programmes on girls’ education, life skills and enterprise in collaboration with the government, development organisations and private sector. ITA seeks to extend strategic partnerships for advancing girls’ education and enterprise in Pakistan. The attendees shared their innovative practices and toolkits showcasing various project interventions.

The interaction between adolescent girls and knowledge partners like Circle Women, British Council and School of Leadership Foundation threw a spotlight on Learning Solutions for Girls’ Education and Enterprise involving Ed-Tech, TVET and Life Skills. Dr Pauline Rose - OBE, Professor of International Education, University of Cambridge & Director of REAL Centre; Muhammad Abdullah K Sumbal, Chairman Planning & Development Board, and MPA Ms Uzma Kardar, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming shared their messages on action in girls’ education.