 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Infant dies in house fire

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2022

LAHORE:A seven-month-old boy died in a house fire incident near Railway Station on Wednesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and shifted the body to morgue. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit.

Comments