Finance ministry data hacked three months ago

A represnettaive image. -Courtesy Devolutions

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry has confirmed hacking of its official data about email communication with friendly countries and financial institutions three months ago.

“The hacker claimed to have shared 72 GB official data with us from 2012 to 2022 having official communication. We verified it and published it later,” said Aamir Atta, chief executive of a social media platform, Tuesday night. He said it was ironic that cyber attacks were rampant and data was leaked in a massive way.

The hacker contacted one social media platform in Pakistan and shared just a sample of data with it. It was verified to be official communication of the Ministry of Finance having sensitive information about many important subjects for Pakistan’s economy and security.

Initially, a ministry spokesperson had rebuffed it and said nothing of the sort had happened. When a senior official was contacted, he said the ministry would issue a statement soon.

Later, the ministry issued a statement that news was circulating on social media about a hacking attempt and leak of the official data. It is clarified that this news item pertains to an incident of hacking reported some three months ago. Thereafter, instant steps had been taken and a thorough cyber security audit was conducted. The veracity of the news was not established.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has put in place numerous measures and protocols to further reinforce cyber security of its IT infrastructure and official data, the statement concluded.