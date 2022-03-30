Pakistan’s Independence Day to be celebrated at London’s Wembley Arena

LONDON: Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day will be celebrated at the Wembley Arena on 14th August this year, a senior Pakistani diplomat in London announced Tuesday.
At a press conference under the aegis of the UK-Pakistan Business Council (UKPBC), Shafiq Shahzad, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Minister Pakistan High Commission London, announced that thousands of people will mark the historic occasion to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. “Pakistan’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in style and Wembley Arena is the best place. Thousands of British Pakistanis and from Europe will grace the occasion.
Several Pakistani communities and business leaders also spoke at the press conference and welcomed the decision, saying that an estimated 10,000 people, including Pakistani artists, will grace the occasion. Several Pakistani concerts have been held at big venues like Wembley Arena but Pakistan Independence Day has never been celebrated at this venue in past.
Islamabad: Islamabad Transport Authority has seized 79 commercial vehicles for overloading, smoke emissions and unfit...
Islamabad : The newly developed green belt along 9th Avenue is eye of the onlookers who feel enchanted due to its...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch...
ISLAMABAD: The burden to produce at least 186 lawmakers in his favour to get himself elected as the Punjab chief...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at...
SUKKUR: The Special Anti-Terrorism Court Sukkur on Tuesday confirmed the bail of main accused in the murder case of a...
Comments