Call to improve PLGO 2021

LAHORE: Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organised a one-day stakeholders’ dialogue on Punjab Local Government Ordinance (PLGO) 2021 in City to highlight the lacunas of newly proposed law on Tuesday.

Officials of Punjab Local Govt and community development, parliamentarians, representatives of CSOs, HRCP and a wide range of media fraternity took part in the dialogue and raised a collective demand to improve PLGO 2021.

DG Punjab Local Govt and Community Development Department Kausar Khan appreciated CPDI for holding a session to record views of stakeholders about PLGO 2021. She remarked that local govt is the third tier of govt. Punjab LG&CD is committed to improve governance and public service delivery at grassroots level.

Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director, CPDI shed light on the need to increase the empowerment component so that the elected local govt representatives feel the responsibility alongside accountability. He presented a detailed analysis of the Ordinance, highlighting loopholes and recommendations for improvements.

The ordinance says govt may entrust development authorities, PHAs, WASAs, traffic engineering/planning & water management companies to local govts through a notification.

That means devolution of such bodies is government’s discretion not mandatory. Section 23 and 24 of the Ordinance should clearly state the devolution process with a legit period, says Mukhtar. Advocate Mobeenuddin Qazi, the drafter of the PLGO 2021, enlightened the participants about the consultation process during the drafting of ordinance. He also shared salient features of the ordinance. Ahmad Iqbal, Chairman, District Council Narowal (2017-21) remarked that PLGO 2021 is against the fundamental democratic values and Constitution of Pakistan. He highlighted structural flaws in PLGO such as disenfranchisement of Punjab’s cities, selection criteria for Metropolitan Corporations, staggered elections, dismissal, dissolution, suspension of mayors and bureaucratic control and representation of minorities and women etc. PTI MPA Awais Dareshak remarked that despite bringing new laws and repealing old ones, system should focus on the implementation of laws. Former MPA Kanwal Naseem said that condition of minimum Bachelor’s degree should persist in PLGO 2021 because educated representatives can lead in the right direction. PMLN MPA Kanwal Parvaiz Ch remarked that PLGO 2021 is against the spirit of women empowerment and demanded at least 33% representation for women at all levels of committees, councils and boards etc. PTI MPA Firdous Rana endorsed the idea and recommended to broaden the consultative process during the drafting of such laws. Birgit Lamm, head of country office, said that people at grassroots level should be fully aware about their rights, budget of local govt and development projects in their area.