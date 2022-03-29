Tragic circus

The vote-of-no-confidence circus is at its peak. You watch one news channel, and it seems that the entire world is with Imran Khan. You switch to another, and it appears that the government will fall any minute. It must be said though that the PTI, which came to power on promises of change, behaved exactly like other parties. Instead of gracefully facing the no-confidence vote in parliament, the government has started taking out rallies. In the ‘jalsa’ on March 27, the PTI used the religion card for its cause yet again. The opposition too has begun its rallies using inflation as a front, when it could simply have used its numbers to oust the prime minister.

In reality, the PTI has no action plan nor does the PDM know how it will curb inflation. Whether Khan survives the vote or not, it is certain that our leaders do not care about the economic crisis we are in. Talks with an unhappy IMF are looming, the dollar is skyrocketing, and international oil prices are rising. In such circumstances, all parties should sit together and draw a long-term plan to steer the country out of its many crises. Funds that are being spent on rallies could have been spent on helping the poor in Ramazan – but that would only be possible if our politicians cared about people more than themselves.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad