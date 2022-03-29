 
close
Tuesday March 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Chief IO records statement in lynching case

By Our Correspondent
March 29, 2022

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Monday recorded statement of Chief Investigation Officer in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has summoned private witnesses for the next hearing going to be held on March 29. The court has so far cross-examined statements of 22 prosecution witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

Comments