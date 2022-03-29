Chief IO records statement in lynching case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Monday recorded statement of Chief Investigation Officer in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has summoned private witnesses for the next hearing going to be held on March 29. The court has so far cross-examined statements of 22 prosecution witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.
LAHORE:The graduation ceremony of the second batch of the students of National Freelance Training Programme was held...
LAHORE:NESPAK has been engaged by Directorate General Small Dams Irrigation Department Government of...
LAHORE:Ajoka Theatre, Pakistan’s leading theatre group, observed the World Theatre Day on 27 March by holding a...
LAHORE:A meeting was held in Alhamra Committee Room to review the preparations for Iqbal's "Khudi" celebrations here...
LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has praised Punjab police social media team for having one million followers on...
LAHORE:Speakers at a national workshop have observed that history teaches lessons and it can guide man to make future...
Comments