Leader hopes PMLN to win LG polls in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Sunday said his party would win the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections slated for March 31.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will face a crushing defeat in the upcoming elections as it has failed to control inflation and instead added to the woes of the people,” he told a gathering at Oghi. Yusuf said the country had plunged into economic recession because of the wrong policies of the PTI government.

He said the government should have taken steps to clear the mess instead of holding a gathering in Islamabad.

“The prime minister is responsible for miseries being faced by the people, who will teach him a lesson in the coming LG elections,” he said.

Yusuf said the PMLN would emerge victorious in the LG elections in all the districts, where the polls were being held.

“People want former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return and lead the country by steering it out of the current economic crisis,” he said. The PMLN leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not survive in the no-confidence motion.

“This government has not executed any mega development project in Hazara. It was the PMLN government that launched the motorway and Dasu dam projects,” he said.