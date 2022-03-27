No official word on schools reopening tomorrow

Islamabad : With political tensions over a no-trust motion against the prime minister leading to the staging of public meetings and sit-ins by the ruling and opposition parties and road closures in Islamabad, the students and their parents are confused if the local educational institutions will reopen tomorrow (Monday) after the weeklong spring vacation.

There is no official word on the resumption of in-person learning in schools and colleges of the federal capital, both government and private ones.

The greater likelihood is that the district administration will not allow physical classes over road closures/diversions and fears of clashes between the opposition marchers and law-enforcement agencies. However, educational institutions will get permission for virtual learning.

Students and their parents have demanded that the administration immediately clear confusion about the resumption of classes on Monday.

They also called for measures by regulators of private and government schools and colleges to prevent further learning losses complaining that academically, they have already suffered a lot due to the pandemic-induced restrictions in the last two years.

Meanwhile, it is also not clear whether the H-9 Weekly Bazaar will open as usual today (Sunday) or not as the artery next to its premises - Srinagar Highway - has been designated as the venue for a public meeting by the opposition grouping, PDM, on Sunday and the roads leading to it have been closed to traffic.