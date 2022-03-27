KC, French varsity sign MoU

LAHORE : Kinnaird College for Women has inked an MOU with France’s top ranking Universities including University of Catholic de Lille for student exchange programmes, advancement of research, SDGs and exchange of academic faculties in the field of business education, literature, international relations, science and technology.

According to a press release, a delegation from Kinnaird College for Women led by principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David is representing Kinnaird and Pakistan at the Erasmus Week”, of University of Catholic De lille at Lille, France these days.

Kinnaird’s delegation is participating at “Erasmus Week”, an event that is being organised by University of Catholic de Lille in France every year to introduce and discuss the innovation in teaching and learning, student experience and United Nation’s SDGs in context of Europe and worldwide development.